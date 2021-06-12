New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Trex worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Trex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Trex by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Trex by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 440,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

