Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01), with a volume of 500,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.22.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Waddington acquired 200,000 shares of Newmark Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.