NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NXGPY remained flat at $$58.49 during trading on Friday. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44. NEXT has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

