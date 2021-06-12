Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Nichias stock remained flat at $$26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. Nichias has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $26.00.
About Nichias
