Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Capitalization Hits $6.87 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $332,185.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00759050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084331 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

