Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Raised to GBX 258 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.37) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of N91 opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

