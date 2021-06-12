Nishkama Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 657,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000. Barnes & Noble Education accounts for about 1.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 1.28% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 119,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 408,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.