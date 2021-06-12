Nishkama Capital LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nishkama Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 51.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112,986 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 0.4% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 42,365,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,633,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.