Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

