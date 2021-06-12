Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $504.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.03. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

