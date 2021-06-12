Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,650 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $107,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $106,426,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

