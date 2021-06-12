Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 269 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.90.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.