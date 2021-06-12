Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 511 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

