Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 95 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Abiomed by 9.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $299.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $234.39 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.53.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

