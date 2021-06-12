noob.finance Price Hits $1.62 on Exchanges ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, noob.finance has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a total market cap of $35,494.19 and approximately $147.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00057383 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00158427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.01151214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,668.17 or 1.00121638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002710 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.