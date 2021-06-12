Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.20 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.32. The company has a market cap of £265.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

