Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 22293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several research firms have commented on NRDBY. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

