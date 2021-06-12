Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.40 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

