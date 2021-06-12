Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 4,563 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

