Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 473 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE ES opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.