Norinchukin Bank The Buys 141 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.06.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

