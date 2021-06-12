Norinchukin Bank The Buys 291 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,230,000 after purchasing an additional 197,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

