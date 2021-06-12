Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HP were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

