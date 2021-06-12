Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.90 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

