Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NCLH opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

