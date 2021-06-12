Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.