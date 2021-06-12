NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $141.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the highest is $151.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $574.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.28. 374,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,277. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,966.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

