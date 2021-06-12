Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

NRIX opened at $28.95 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.49.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 111.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 126,731 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

