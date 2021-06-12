Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

JFR stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $1,926,024.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 529,163 shares of company stock worth $5,106,312 over the last ninety days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

