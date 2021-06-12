Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the May 13th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JFR stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $264,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,163 shares of company stock worth $5,106,312.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

