Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.