Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NQP opened at $14.95 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
