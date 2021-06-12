Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

