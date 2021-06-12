Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
