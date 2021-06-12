Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NXR stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

