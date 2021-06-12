Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NXR stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile
