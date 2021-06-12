Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NSL opened at $5.81 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

