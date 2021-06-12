Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $134.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $330.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

