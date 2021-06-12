Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

