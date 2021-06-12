Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.