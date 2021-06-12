Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.59. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 1,188,246 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 879,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.