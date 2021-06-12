Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,167,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

