Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

