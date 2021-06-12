Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after buying an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

