Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $212.11 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $212.11 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00779064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.42 or 0.08244298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086487 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 683,329,583 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

