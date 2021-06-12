O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $534.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $401.65 and a one year high of $568.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

