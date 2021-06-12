OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 2,239.0% in May

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 2,239.0% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.11 on Friday. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

