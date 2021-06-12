Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.82 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

