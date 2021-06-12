Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.77

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 7182111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

