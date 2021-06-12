Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.77

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 7182111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $326.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74.
Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORPH)
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
