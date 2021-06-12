OST Price Down 3% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. OST has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $322,148.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.31 or 0.08337190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086859 BTC.

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

