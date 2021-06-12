OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OTR Acquisition by 720.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 524,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 460,253 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

OTRA opened at $10.04 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

