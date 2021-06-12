Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE OXM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

